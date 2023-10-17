Ga chiefs 'storm' Freddie Blay's residence to offer apology for false land-grabbing claims

A group of Ga chiefs at the residence of Freddie Blay

A group of Ga chiefs, donned in traditional red attire stormed the residence of former NPP Chairman Freddie Blay at East Legon.

Their mission was to render an unqualified apology for the false accusations that had been levelled against both Blay and the former Greater Youth Organiser, Moses Abor.



The visiting chiefs included Nii Djanie Tsuru Afuty Brempong IV, the Chief of Damfa, Nii Ashirifi Ashong I, Manklalo of Amrahia, Ni Sango Amarh I, representing Teshie Akwashong-tse, and Nii Ashong Kojo IV, Chief of Amrahia.



During the visit, the chiefs emphasized that they understood the gravity of the accusations and the distress it may have caused Freddie Blay, Moses Abor, and Ben Seyram.



They underlined their belief in the importance of due process and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.



In a formal statement, the chiefs conveyed their apologies to the individuals affected by these allegations;

"I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. I am writing to you on behalf of the recent events that have transpired in the Kweiman, Damfa, and Amrahia communities within the Greater Accra Region. It has come to our attention that you, Moses Abor, and Ben Seyram have been unfairly accused of involvement in the alleged sale of lands for political gains.



"We understand the gravity of these accusations and the distress they may have caused you. We need to clarify that we recognize the importance of due process and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. Accusations should not be taken as fact, and, regrettably, your reputation has been tarnished by these allegations.



"The allegations against you have caused unnecessary tensions, and we would like to offer our sincerest apologies for any distress that may have been caused as a result. We hope that the truth will emerge through a thorough and impartial investigation, and justice will prevail."



Below is the statement









