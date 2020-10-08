Ga chiefs to demonstrate against govt over seized lands

The chiefs are asking the state to release to them lands that were confiscated years ago

Some chiefs of the Greater Accra Region have asked the government to immediately release to them lands that were confiscated by the state years ago for government projects but never used.

A statement issued by Nii Anang Amartey on behalf of Nii Kweitia We-Anumansah of Teshie and Amartse We said all efforts to get the land released have proved futile.



To that end, they have served notice to hit the street against the government.



“After series of petitions to the government to revert their lands, the president had eventually acted on their request by asking Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Lands Commission to ensure a smooth release but unfortunately, the sector minister, Asoma Cheremeh is attaching lackadaisical attitude to the release process,” the statement said.



“We would like to make it clear to the president that our portion of the land he asked lands ministry and Lands Commission to release to us has already allegedly been sold by the caretaker.



“We would also like to put it on record that compensation has never been paid over the land since its acquisition by the state in 1970.

“Since our last meeting with the lands ministry which took place on the 22nd of September 2020,we have never heard from the minister again even though he told us we shall hear from him.



“We are indigenes of Kweiman, hence we are not prepared to be relocated to different land owned by different community.



“We would like to also inform you that plans are being put in place with other neighboring communities facing similar challenges to embark on a four day continuous demonstration to protect our territorial integrity.



“We shall communicate the date for the commencement of this demonstration to you as soon as possible. What it takes to embark on such exercise is to notify the police but not seek their permission; and we shall certainly do.”