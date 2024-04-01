GaDangme Alliance calls for Block Voting to benefit Greater Accra

The alliance seeks to transcend political affiliations and unite GaDangme voters

Source: Ebenezer Anangfio, Contributor

The GaDangme Alliance (GDA), a non-partisan political pressure group dedicated to empowering and mobilizing the GaDangme community, has launched a movement to advocate for block voting among GaDangme voters in the upcoming general elections and subsequent ones.

The aim is to secure significant improvements and benefits for the Greater Accra region.



Led by Mr. Ishmael Dodoo, President of the GDA, the alliance seeks to transcend political affiliations and unite GaDangme voters behind a strategic block voting approach.



This approach involves approximately 2.5 million GaDangme voters casting their ballots not based on party lines but rather in favour of GaDangme candidates who promise to prioritize the interests of Greater Accra. Dodoo emphasized that this strategy serves as a bargaining chip to negotiate a social contract with the government.



The GDA envisions block voting as a means to give GaDangmes a stronger voice in shaping the region's future, particularly in areas such as education. Dodoo highlighted the importance of fostering critical thinking skills through tailored educational initiatives in Greater Accra.

Furthermore, the GDA aims to establish community learning centres in every locality to support students after school and during exam preparation. These centres will provide resources and tutoring to enhance academic performance and ensure that students have access to educational support beyond the classroom.



Additionally, the alliance plans to advocate for GaDangme representation in all universities and polytechnic schools in the Greater Accra region through dedicated slots. This initiative aims to increase access to higher education for GaDangme youth and promote their participation in academic and professional spheres.



Moreover, the GaDangme Alliance is pushing for the creation of the GaDangme Development Agency to oversee comprehensive planning and development initiatives for Greater Accra. This agency would play a pivotal role in ensuring the region's sustainable growth and prosperity by coordinating infrastructure projects, economic development programs, and community initiatives tailored to the needs of GaDangme communities.



Through these initiatives, the GaDangme Alliance aims to empower GaDangmes to actively participate in the political process, advocate for their interests, and contribute to the overall progress and development of the Greater Accra region.