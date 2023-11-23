GaDangme UK, Ireland welcomes Ga Mantse

Ga Mantse, HRM King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II arrives at the St Paul the Apostle Anglican Church

Source: Homowo London

The Ga Mantse, HRM King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, joined a cross-section of the UK Ghanaian and Caribbean Communities for service at the St Paul the Apostle Anglican Church, Tottenham, on Sunday 19th November 2023.

The event was organized by GaDangme UK and Ireland, led by Manye Naa Tsotsoo Soyoo I, the group's president, and hosted by Father Staffan Dawkins, the presiding minister. Of the church.



Speaking at the service, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II invited the congregation to join him in building the educational capacity of the Ga child. He emphasized that his role as Ga Mantse was one of service to his people, a calling he is equipped and ready to fulfill.



The Ga Mantse was in London for a series of meetings with heads of corporate industries and private investors.



Mr Raphael Nii Ayaa Tettey, Registrar of GDUK, made a presentation on the group's behalf at a private reception held in the King's honor.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II is set to be the Special Guest of Honour at the Grand Homowo UK Festival 2024 scheduled to take place in October during Black History Month in the UK. Details will be announced in due course.











