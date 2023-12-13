Gabby, Akufo-Addo, others celebrate Rebecca Akufo-Addo on her doctorate laureate

Scenes from the award's ceremony

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, was awarded the Doctor of Humane Letters (HonD.HL) by the University of Professional Studies (UPS), on Tuesday, December 13, 2023.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo received the honorary doctorate together with Ghana’s first female Speaker of Parliament, Justice Adeline Bamford-Addo and the first female Chief Justice of the country, Justice Georgina Theodora Wood.



Leading figures in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), including her husband, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, have taken to social media to celebrate the fate chalked by Rebecca Akufo-Addo.



Akufo-Addo, in a post shared on X, commended his wife for being the first First Lady to receive the Doctor of Humane Letters from UPS.



“On Tuesday, 12th December 2023, the University of Professional Studies, Accra, conferred an Honourary Doctorate Degree on my beautiful Rebecca, the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo.



“The University also conferred Honourary Degrees on Mrs Joyce Bamford Addo, our nation's first female Speaker of Parliament, and former Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, the first lady in our nation's history to occupy this position,” he said.

NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, praised the First Lady for her humility.



“She is a course on “How To Be The Model Classy First Spouse”. Elegant, eloquent, not controversial, unblemished, loved, admired, respected, draped in integrity, pursues good causes and never ever throws her weight about. Beautiful Rebecca!” Gabby wrote on X.



Warmest congratulations to HE Her Excellency Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo @RAkufoAddo the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana ???????? for receiving the honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters (HonD.HL) from the University of Professional Studies, Accra this Tuesday. Ayekooo ! pic.twitter.com/vs5BdWdwHH — imane ouaadil (@ImaneOuaadil) December 12, 2023

