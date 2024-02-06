Gabby, Ofori-Atta 'sabotaging' Bawumia’s presidential bid – Peace FM journalist explains

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister and Gabby Otchere Darko

Peace FM journalist, Kwabena Marfo has accused finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Otchere Darko; of hindering the chances of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential bid.

He highlighted the traditional pre-election strategy of governments, emphasizing the importance of reducing the prices of goods and services to secure favour from the electorate.



However, Marfo argued that the finance minister is burdening citizens with taxes in an election year, a move that could potentially impact the ruling party's chances at the polls.



Marfo's concerns further extended to Gabby Otchere-Darko's unexpected announcement of leaving domestic politics at a crucial juncture when the NPP is gearing up to "break the 8" with Dr. Bawumia as their flagbearer.



Speaking on an interactive session on Neat FM’s Morning Show on February 2, 2024, he questioned the timing of Otchere-Darko's decision, given his significant role in his uncle's government and his contributions to the administration.



Marfo, expressed his views on the recent decisions made by Ofori-Atta and Otchere-Darko, claiming that their actions amount to sabotage against Bawumia.

"Something that worries me more is Gabby Otchere-Darko's declaration that he will no longer be in active politics. So, what should Bawumia do now? If you look at his role in his uncle's government, he assisted Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with various responsibilities during his tenure.



“Now that Nana Addo is no longer in office, Otchere-Darko is stating that he will no longer be active in politics. However, at this critical time when the NPP is aiming to 'break the 8' with Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer, leaving politics is not fair.



“Now, he is departing, and his brother Ken Ofori-Atta is also making similar moves. Traditionally, in an election year, governments reduce prices of goods and services to gain favour from the electorate. However, Ken Ofori-Atta is now imposing more taxes on us. I feel they are actively sabotaging Dr. Bawumia,” he said.







