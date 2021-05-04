Gabby Otchere-Darko joins #FixTheCountry campaign

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the NPP

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party has joined a campaign by some Ghanaian youth on social media for the ruling class to #FixTheCountry.

The past few days has seen a campaign by some Ghanaian youth and celebrities on Twitter for the political class to ‘wake up’ and deliver on their mandate.



The tweets which come from Ghanaians from all walks of life seeks to draw the attention of the politicians to the teething problems affecting the youth.



Despite efforts by some pro-government officials to thwart their action the tweeps have so far been resolute in their demand for good governance.



Their appeals to the government are centred on basic needs such as schools, good roads, employment opportunities, among others.



Gabby Otchere-Darko in a tweet subscribed to the ideology of the campaign but underscored the importance of lay Ghanaians also contributing to the fixing agenda.

Gabby, like most of the tweeps holds the view that the country has not been well managed and need some fixing.



“No patriot can say he or she is against a clarion call to fix our country. After 64 years, we have have run out of excuses. Let’s get it fixed and fixed now! Together we can!,” he tweeted.



He made some proposals in addressing the challenges that have engulfed the country.



“Several ways of helping fix our country, after 64yrs of under-performance. You must get involved: by finding faults, praising efforts, naming & shaming, getting your hands dirty. In short, by doing something in your own corner. Blame you may, but know you are part of the game,”.



