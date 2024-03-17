Gabby Otchere-Darko reacts to internet disruptions

Private legal practitioner, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

A private legal practitioner and a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has reacted to the recent internet disruptions that have led to a state of confusion among some West African countries.

In his reaction, Gabby asserted that people do not appreciate what they have that helps their lives until they lose it and begin to feel the effects of its absence.



He stated that persons who tend to doubt his assertion could ask people from Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon to confirm or deny it because they have had such experience in recent times.



The private legal practitioner noted that access to the “internet is equal to blood.”



This implies that once we cannot get access to the internet things begin to malfunction in our lives as it happens to the body when there is no blood.



He made the statement on the back of recent cuts in undersea fibre optic cables, which have significantly impacted mobile network operations since March 14, leading to widespread internet outages across the nation.



The National Communications Authority (NCA) has served notice to the public that the four subsea cables from Ghana to Europe through Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal are still out of service.



The outfit has also indicated that it will take about five weeks for the internet issues to be resolved and return to normalcy.



