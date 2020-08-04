Politics

Gabby and Bawumia displaying signs of PTSD, ignore them – Adongo urges Ghanaians

Isaac Adongo, MP, Bolgatanga Central

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Hon. Isaac Adongo has asked Ghanaians to ignore the ‘rants’ from Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and cousin of the President, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, MyNewsGh.com reports.

In a post on his Twitter handle on August 1, 2020, the Bolgatanga Central legislator who in a recent interview referred to Dr. Bawumia as ‘Walewale Adam Smith’ stated that, the appointment of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as Mahama’s running mate has clearly dazed Dr. Bawumia and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) hence, their desperation and obsession about her.



He indicated that, Dr. Bawumia and the NPP being fully aware of the imminent defeat has made it a point to downplay Prof. Jane Nanaa’s appointment but that will not change the verdict on December 7 when ex-President Mahama is declared the eventual winner to undo the mess they have created and save the country from the crisis the Akufo-Addo led administration has plunged it into.



Part of his post reads, “Its clear Prof Naana and JM’s ticket has traumatized the corrupt Akyem mafia and influence peddlers who have become richer than hardworking Ghanaians. Ignore these signs of post-traumatic stress disorders being displayed by Gabby and Bawumia.”



Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang was officially outdoored as the 2020 running mate to Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama on Saturday, July 25.

Some political analysts have described her nomination as strategic, taking into consideration the level of expertise and knowledge she brings on board through her positions held in high places but former President John Mahama says the choice goes beyond the fact that she is a woman and focuses on her competence and intellect.



However, Ghana’s Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has listed some 50 reasons why he says President Akufo-Addo has been a better President than John Mahama.



In a Facebook post some few days after Prof. Jane Naana was outdoored, Dr Bawumia urged the Ghanaian electorate to compare the records of both leaders before deciding who to vote for on December 7.



According to him, what matters ultimately to Ghanaians is how these two leaders were able to manage the economy and alleviate the suffering of the people when they were given the opportunity to serve.

