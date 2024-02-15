Gabby reacts to Akufo-Addo's changes at the Ministry of Finance

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, President Akufo-Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a cousin of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reacted to the February 14 ministerial reshuffle.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gabby commented specifically on the appointment of a new finance minister.



Mohammed Amin Adam, was named as the replacement for Ken Ofori-Atta, also a relative of the president, who had over the last few years been the subject of repeated calls to exit in the face of economic headwinds he is accused of causing.



"Congratulations to Amin Adam. Ghana’s President couldn’t have found a more prepared, competent, humble and politically-conscious, personable replacement to take control of the country’s finances than you. Reactions from the public suggest strong approval," his post read.



Ofori-Atta at the time of exiting office had chalked seven full years as finance minister, becoming the longest-serving politician in that role.



Amin Adam until his elevation was Minister of State at the finance ministry and is now expected to oversee the government's ongoing talks with creditors as part of the US$3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.



Ofori-Atta has, meanwhile, been handed the post of presidential advisor, according to pro-government Asaase Radio.

He would specifically be in charge of international investments and capital markets.





