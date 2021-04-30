Gabby’s relationship with Kissi Agyebeng will compromise Agyapa investigation – ASEPA

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

The relationship between the nominee for the Special Prosecutor position, Kissi Agyebeng and key individuals in government will impede investigation and prosecution of those persons in government so far as the Agyapa Mineral Royalties deal transaction is concerned.

According to the Executive Director of Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) Mensah Thompson, the intimate relationship between the nominee with Attorney General (A-G) Godfred Dame Yeboah and the President’s cousin, Gabby Asare-Otchere Darko will not help matters at all.



“The A-G, Godfred Dame and Kissi Agyebeng are both good friends to each other. Both were schoolmates at law school. Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is also a good friend to the duo, so how is he [Kissi Agyebeng] going to investigate the Agyapa deal which we all know Gabby is playing a central role?”, he quizzed



The Office of the Special Prosecutor has the mandate to investigate and prosecute all suspected corruption and corruption-related offences as pertaining to public officers, politically exposed persons and persons in the private sector alleged to have been involved in any corruption and corruption-related offences

Speaking on Kumasi-based Akoma FM morning show monitored by MyNewGh.com, Mensah Thompson, therefore, admonished that, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng to work harder to prove critics wrong when given the nod as Special Prosecutor



“Though he is fit for the job what worries the people and some of us is his relationship. Is he going to be influenced by them or what? His work will be accessed”, Mensah Thompson told host, Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin.



given the nod will not find it easy in doing the task ahead of him especially when it comes to investigation and prosecution of individuals close to him in the. Agyapa Mineral Royal transaction deal.