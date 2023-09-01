Gabon coup: Huge cash stash 'belonged' to aide of ousted president's son - State TV

Hours after the August 30, 2023 coup was announced in Gabon, two videos went viral not only in the country but across the world.

The more controversial video was of a massive cash discovery allegedly in the home of a detained politician.



It has now been confirmed that the monies were retrieved from the home of an aide to Noureddin Valentin Bongo, 31-year-old son of ousted president Ali Bongo.



The aide in question is Ian Ngoulou, who admitted the offence of hoarding huge sums of monies in a report aired by Gabon24, the state broadcaster.



The two, under arrest hours after the coup was announced, were captured in a report by the station standing by the displayed cash stash outside Ngoulou's residence in the capital.



Asked how he came by that volume of cash, he said it was for business but added that he did not know the total amount of the money.



Seven people whose arrest was announced by the junta on August 30 are:



a. Nourredin Bongo Valentin



b. Chief of Staff Ian Ghislain Ngoulou,



c. Deputy Chief of Staff Mohamed Ali Saliou,

d. Senior advisors Abdul Hosseini, Jessye Ella Ekogha,



e. As well as Steeve Nzegho Dieko and Cyriaque Mvourandjiami, senior members of the ruling party.







What the viral video contained:



In the 23-second video, about a dozen big travel suitcases have been flung open and each one is filled with bundles of cash to the brim.



From what this reporter saw, the bundles are largely untouched with their polythene wrapper and are likely to have been dispatched from the central bank or a holding point.



In the shot is Ngoulou in simple clothes whiles another, dressed like a member of the security agency is also sighted.



There are armed security men also captured in the video.





Verification:



In order to be sure that the particular video has not at any point been circulated online, GhanaWeb did a video verification using InVid WeVerify software.



From our findings, the video has not previously been uploaded online. A further search of screenshots from the video did not return any old matches via Google Reverse Image and Tin Eye searches.



Deposed Ali Bongo appeals for "noise" from friends



The other video was a 53-second video of the ousted president, Ali Bongo, confirming the coup whiles calling for allies across the world to make "noise."



It generated considerable reaction from people who slammed him for being desperate about power and holding on despite failing health.



Almost all media channels across the world have use it in full or in part for their reports on the situation in Gabon.



Other videos that gained popularity were the formal announcement of the coup plus the announcement of Brice Oligui Nguema as head of the transition.









