Gabon coup: Watch Archbishop Duncan-Williams' 2019 prophecy on political upheavals in Africa

The African Continent has been hit by 10 military overtakes from 2020 to date with the latest victim being the Central African country, Gabon.

There have been seven coups in West African countries, including two in Burkina Faso, one in Guinea, two in Mali, one in Niger and one in Chad.



Two coups in Central Africa, all in Gabon, and one in North Africa, Tunisia.



Well, all these coups were predicted by the presiding archbishop and general overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI) ministry, Nicholas Duncan-Williams, in 2019.



In a viral video on social media of an interview on Good Evening Ghana in 2019, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams predicted that there would be political uprisings akin to the Arab Spring from the early 2010s.



He said that this could become a reality should nothing be done by governments in the sub-region to make the lives of their youth better.

“There is a wind coming, and it’s not 2019. It will begin after 2020 going. The Arab uprising is coming; it’s coming not just to Ghana, West Africa, all over if we don’t do something if we don’t give them hope. That’s why I’m going back to the schools and I’m engaging the youth again because if you don’t give them hope and a sense of direction, the most dangerous thing in life is to fight somebody who has nothing to lose,” he said.



He added that if leaders in the region do not do anything about this situation now, it will create an environment that will make governance on the continent a big problem.



“They don’t have wives, they don’t have children, they don’t have cars, they don’t have lands, they have no hope, nothing to live for; they don’t mind dying.



“I don’t know but it’s coming; it’s coming to West Africa after 2020 going – 2021, 22, 3, 4 going. If something doesn’t change to give the youth hope, I’m telling you, and I’m speaking…



"It will only work if our former presidents and leaders of today will come together and say hey, let’s take hold of our country, let’s do something because this party politics, as much as it’s democracy and it’s worth it, we have to do it in the context of what works with our tradition,” he said.

Watch the video below:





Arch Bishop Duncan Williams's prophecy about coup in Africa #INDNews



Togo | Thomas Partey | Gabon | ECOWAS | Bryan Acheampong | Sheldon | Cameroon | Burkina Faso pic.twitter.com/tJboCIMxT4 — The Independent Ghana (@independent_gh) August 30, 2023

