Gabusu was a brother to me - Mahama

Former President Mahama has described the late Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional Area as a brother

Mr John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has described the late Togbega Gabusu VI, Paramount Chief of the Gbi Traditional Area as a brother.

He said his friendship with the late traditional ruler was as a result of "an incident" which occurred in the Area.



Mr Mahama said the relationship between them grew stronger and it was appropriate to pay tribute to his memory.



The Flagbearer who signed the book of condolence in Hohoe when he toured the Volta Region said he would support the Council to give the late ruler a befitting burial.



"We pray for the demise of Togbega, open more new doors for the Area," he said.

Togbe Keh XII, Divisional Chief of Gbi Wegbe, on behalf of the Council and the traditional area expressed gratitude to Mr Mahama for his kind gesture and support for the Council.



He said although the Council had suspended the signing of the book of condolence due to the coronavirus pandemic the good relationship between them enabled them to offer another opportunity.



NDC National, Regional and Constituency Executives, National Campaign team accompanied the former President, who presented some items to the Council.

