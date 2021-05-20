'Galamsayers' close to Akufo-Addo are witches & wizards – Dan Kweku Yeboah

Renowned sports Journalist, Dan Kweku Yeboah has taken a swipe at people in government who are engaging in illegal mining, popularly called 'galamsey'.

Such people who are close to President Akufo-Addo, according to him, are witches and wizards.



DKY as he is popularly called was reacting to renewed efforts by the Akufo-Addo led administration to fight the galamsey menace.

Watch the video below:



