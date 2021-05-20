'Galamsayers' close to Akufo-Addo are witches & wizards – Dan Kweku Yeboah

Thu, 20 May 2021 Source: peacefmonline.com
Renowned sports Journalist, Dan Kweku Yeboah has taken a swipe at people in government who are engaging in illegal mining, popularly called 'galamsey'.
Such people who are close to President Akufo-Addo, according to him, are witches and wizards.
DKY as he is popularly called was reacting to renewed efforts by the Akufo-Addo led administration to fight the galamsey menace.
Watch the video below:
Source: peacefmonline.com
Related Articles:
- 'The operations will continue, we are not stopping' - Defence Minister
- Galamsey fight: You can't intimidate Abu Jinapor and Dominic Nitiwul - Kwamena Duncan
- Kate Gyamfua's burnt excavators: Govt must conduct thorough investigations - Nana Akomea
- Galamsey menace: Stop all mining operations for six months - Kwesi Pratt suggests
- Lands Minister embarks on aerial tour of River Pra
- Read all related articles