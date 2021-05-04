Galamsey: 200 soldiers too small – Akrobeto tells Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian actor and host of Real News on UTV, Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto has urged the government to increase the number of soldiers dispatched to stop illegal mining.

Akrobeto feels the 200 soldiers deployed were not sufficient to stop the menace.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has deployed 200 soldiers to ensure that illegal mining, popularly called galamsey which is destroying the country’s water bodies is stopped.



Akrobeto reacting to this on his programme, Friday blamed politicians for the muddy state of the nation's water bodies due to galamsey and called for drastic measures to be taken.

"Please let's stop the politics, come together and help get rid of galamsey," he said.



