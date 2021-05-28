Galamsey: 401 military men commence the fourth phase of Operation Halt II

• The exercise is being undertaken by 401 military officers drawn from all ranks
• The new phase of Operation Halt II focuses on the Ankobra River and its tributaries
• The public have been asked to to stay away from the earmarked area
Over four hundred officers of the Ghana Armed Forces have been deployed for the fourth phase of the fight against illegal mining dubbed Operation Halt II.
In a press release announcing the commencement of the operation, the Ministry of Information said the operation is aimed at removing all persons and logistics involved in mining from water bodies.
According to the release signed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the new phase of Operation Halt II focuses on the Ankobra River and its tributaries.
The Ministry thus cautioned the public to stay away from mining in water bodies to avoid any action by the military.
Read full statement below:
