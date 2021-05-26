Galamsey: Another 'state actor' accuses Kweku Baako of owning a concession

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, it may be recalled won a court case against outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, after the latter accused him of engaging in galamsey in 2018.

Kennedy Agyapong accused Mr. Baako and investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas of engaging in galamsey using a company called C & G Aleska Company Ltd.



Mr. Baako who was unhappy with the allegation sought legal redress and won.



In a ruling by an Accra High Court, Friday, June 26, 2020, Mr. Agyapong was given 30 days to retract and apologise to Kweku Baako three times on the platforms he used to defame the veteran journalist on; as well as GHS100,000 damages.



Many months down the line, another state actor has accused the veteran journalist of having a galamsey concession.

Kweku Baako who made this known during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show, 'Kokrokoo' however, stopped short of mentioning the person's name.



Listen to him in the video below



