Galamsey: Cost of water treatment has doubled – MP

This follows the galamsey menace in the country

Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre North constituency in the Ashanti Region, Collins Adomako Mensah has disclosed that the cost of water treatment by the Ghana Water Company Limited has doubled following the galamsey menace in the country.

“Ghana Water Company’s report I read in Parliament has it that the amount of money the Company uses in buying chemicals for the treatment of water has doubled. So the ordinary Ghanaian would be taxed to pay for such cost. Our water bodies should be a no-go area, the soldiers should be harder in their operations,” the MP stated in an interaction with host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5 Fm.



Mr. Adomako also reiterated that other reports have suggested that by the year 2030 Ghana might be importing water for its citizens because of the polluted nature of water bodies in the country.



The Afigya Kwabre North Lawmaker thus advised that the fight against galamsey should be approached dispassionately by all stakeholders devoid of partisan political comments.



“Galamsey has been in existence during the era of the previous NDC government. If those pits were covered by past governments, President Akufo Addo wouldn’t have launched the fight against menace when he came to office in 2017. Galamsay is systemic because that’s someone’s livelihood you are targeting, so he will want to fight you back,” he said.

Over 200 police officers have been deployed to various mining sites across the country to ward off illegal miners.



The deployment comes on the back of a similar deployment of officers from the Ghana Armed Forces.



Speaking at an event to dispatch the officers, Deputy Minister-designate for Mines and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker urged them not to allow themselves to be compromised with financial inducements as this will ruin the good intentions of government.



“They have received training and must comply on voluntary principles on security and human rights. The temptations of bribery, greed for money will try to sway you off but I urge you to put on the armour of patriotism, selflessness and integrity in the discharge of your duties,” he cautioned.