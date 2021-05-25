Galamsey: Don't give your lands out; be bold - Dr Asah Asante charges Chiefs

Dr. Asah Asante, a Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana

Senior Political Science Lecturer, Dr. Kwame Asah Asante, has charged Chiefs in mining areas not to permit any person to do galamsey in their communities.

There is an ongoing operation by a joint military team comprising Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Navy and Ghana Air Force dubbed "Operation Halt" targeting the persons in mining communities and destroying their equipment.



Currently, over 200 changfang machines and excavators have been destroyed.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Dr. Asah Asante supported the government's fight against galamsey but believed it will be successful when the Chiefs effectively play their role.



Dr. Asah Asante noted that if the Chiefs don't give their lands out, there will be no galamsey.

He, therefore, urged the Chiefs to be bold and do the right thing.



"The Chiefs must stamp their feet and let's know the lands indeed belong to them. So, they shouldn't permit any bad thing to happen on their lands and if they are involved too, they should desist from it immediately," he said.



Dr. Asah Asante also called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to relent on his fight saying "say it. Do it. If they will vote against, let them".