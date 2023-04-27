Galamsey: Don't think you'll succeed, just give up – Allotey Jacobs tells Akufo-Addo

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has asked President Akufo-Addo to give up on the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

He believes Ghanaians are not willing to help him succeed.



"I cry for the President. Ghanaians are not prepared to help President Akufo-Addo to move this country forward. We've politicized galamsey so how do we succeed? Mr. President, I don't think you'll succeed in this galamsey fight. I don't think so...if I were the President, I would've given up so that the water bodies will be destroyed...because nobody wants to help" he bemoaned.



He was speaking on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Wednesday.

Listen to him in the video below:



