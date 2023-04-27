0
Menu
News

Galamsey: Don't think you'll succeed, just give up – Allotey Jacobs tells Akufo-Addo

Video Archive
Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has asked President Akufo-Addo to give up on the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

He believes Ghanaians are not willing to help him succeed.

"I cry for the President. Ghanaians are not prepared to help President Akufo-Addo to move this country forward. We've politicized galamsey so how do we succeed? Mr. President, I don't think you'll succeed in this galamsey fight. I don't think so...if I were the President, I would've given up so that the water bodies will be destroyed...because nobody wants to help" he bemoaned.

He was speaking on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Wednesday.

Listen to him in the video below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Netizens descend on Bawumia for claiming govt has created over 2 million jobs
Kwesi Pratt clashes with Okoe Boye over Bawumia's policies
Barker-Vormawor shares picture of 7 physician assistants detained for picketing at MoH
Galamsey report: – Randy Abbey slams presidency
Dramatic scenes at court premises as 'killer' cop makes first appearance
Bawumia mocks ‘policy-less’ Mahama
Frimpong-Boateng 'cautions' Oppong Nkrumah
Akufo-Addo names Gertrude Torkonoo as next Chief Justice
State witnesses not willing to testify in Opuni-Agongo case – AG tells court
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
Related Articles: