'Galamsey Economy': How Adu Boahen happily packed ‘money for kola’ into a polybag

Adu Boahen Packing.png Charles Adu Boahen

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The latest documentary by renowned investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, ‘Galamsey Economy’, led to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo firing his Minister of State in Charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.

Not only did the president sack Adu Boahen, but he also ordered the Office of the Special Prosecutor to commence an investigation into the potential crimes committed by the former minister of state in the Anas documentary.

Charles Adu Boahen, in the documentary, alleged that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia needs just $200,000 as an appearance fee and some positions from an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.

Excerpts from the ‘Galamsey Economy’ exposé showed Adu Boahen making these claims and the moment he was given bundles of dollars by the investor as ‘money for kola’.

One of the investigators, who acted as an Arab investor, spoke through an interpreter and apologized for not properly welcoming Adu Boahen by offering him money for kola, as should be done when one visits a palace.

The investors went ahead to pull out bundles of dollars from a drawer and placed them on a table before the former minister of state.

Adu Boahen then went ahead to make some business proposals, including an investment opportunity in a real estate.

He reiterated the importance of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to the potential business deal and made mention of the appearance fee to meet the vice president.

He then said that the cash gift will do a lot of shopping and then proceed to gather them into the polybag.

Watch the video below from 33:00

You can also watch this edition of GhanaWeb Special:



IB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
