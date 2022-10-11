Galamsey Fight: 'Nathaniel Dekyi is not the Chief of Dompim Pepesa' - Secretary

The alleged self-styled chief accused some politicians of engaging in illegal mining

The secretary of Dompim Pepesa Divisional Council in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region, Nana Nyarkefole III, has stated that one Nathaniel Dekyi claiming in the media that he is the Chief of the area is not but a fake Chief in the area.

On Monday, October 10, 2022, Nathaniel Dekyi granted an interview on Accra-based Joy FM concerning activities in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality and on the program, Nathaniel Dekyi claimed he is the Divisional Chief of Dompim Pepesa.



He accused the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, George Mireku-Duker, MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem and Deputy for Lands and Natural Resources, and Benjamin Kesse, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of engaging themselves in the illegal mining activities (Galamsey) at Dompim Pepesa in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.



"I know not of any company but I know of the very people who are behind the operations of ‘galamsey’ in my area. First and foremost the Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah is involved.



The MP for the area, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Honorable George Mireku-Duker is also involved and the MCE, Benjamin Kessie is also involved. I have told you I am not going to disclose my arsenals to you," he claimed on Joy FM Super Morning Show hosted by Kojo Yankson.



"They said they were going to sue, so let them sue. I’ll let out my arsenals at the right time," he alleged.



But in a statement, the Dompim Pepesa Divisional Council has rubbished his claims and described him (Nathaniel Dekyi) as a self-acclaimed chief in the area.



"The attention of the Dompim Pepesa Divisional Council has been drawn to



a purported interview granted on Joy News Channel by one Nathaniel Dekyi who in the Interview styled himself as the Chief of our noble town Dompim Pepesa.



"The Council wants to state unequivocally that Nathaniel Dekyi is not the Chief

of Dompim Pepesa," the statement emphasized.



The statement added, "However we will entreat the media to contact the right people to get accurate information in order to be able to fight this canker".



The statement further stated that the person engaging in galamsey activities in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality is Nathaniel Dekyi.



"The Council wishes to state on record that the said Nathaniel Dekyi is the chief architect of illegal mining in Dompim Pepesa by selling over 40 acres of his own family's cocoa farm to illegal miners at Trabuom/Asoampa.



Nathaniel Dekyi on record led NDC Campaign in 2020 election against



Hon George Mireku Duker claimed that the MP didn't support him in his bid to



become the Chief of the area.



Nathaniel Dekyi with his accomplices on video were caught discussing



strategies as to how these illegal miners should operate in Dompim Pepesa," the statement claimed.

Read below the full statement by Dompim Pepesa Divisional Council below:



