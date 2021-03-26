Galamsey: Four Chinese, National security operative arrested

File Photo: Some equipment at a mining site

Six (6) suspected illegal miners including four (4) Chinese nationals have been arrested by the Ashanti regional Operation Vanguard taskforce.

The Chinese nationals arrested are Li Xuh Jun, 51, Mo Chi Cai, 52, Wei Fun Ham, 45, and Wei Ziyun, 38.



Yusif Fuseini – leader of the four suspects who claimed to be a National Security Operative providing protection to the Chinese illegal mining site was also arrested to assist the investigations.



The taskforce retrieved one AK 47 assault rifle, a magazine filled with 13 live ammunition, 3 pump action guns with 9 live cartridges during the operation.



The task force also set ablaze 30 chan fan machines mounted on river Oda and Offin.

The operations carried out within a two-week period was led by Superintendent Mr. Abraham Apusiyine, Officer commanding the Ashanti Regional Forward Operating Base (FOB).



“The activities of illegal miners especially those engaged in alluvial mining have been the source of pollution of the River Oda and Offin. Their activities have not only polluted the water bodies, increasing its turbidity and making it costly for the raw water to be treated for public consumption, but have also affected aquatic life as dangerous chemicals are discharged by the illegal miners.



“River Oda and Offin are the major sources of water for communities within its catchment area and also the people depend on it for farming and fishing. This source of livelihood is threatened. Galamsey is posing a grave danger to echo system and human survival”. DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, Public Relations Officer attached to the Taskforce confirmed to Starr News.



The suspects arrested are currently on police inquiry bail and assisting police in investigations. He said the suspects will be charged and arraigned before the court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution.