Galamsey Fraud: OSP, Anas sued by Charles Bissue to halt investigations

Charles Bissue has sued Anas Aremeyaw Anas and the OSP

A suit against the Office of the Special Prosecutor and undercover investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has been filed at the Accra High Court, by Charles Bissue.

The suit by the former Secretary of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), is to seek an interlocutory injunction on the ongoing investigations against him.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor is investigating Charles Bissue over an investigative documentary produced by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in which the former IMCIM secretary was cited.



A report by 3news.com said that the details of the suit by Bissue is seeking to restrain the Special Prosecutor from investigating him with respect to Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s documentary titled; ‘Galamsey Fraud’.



According to lawyers of Charles Bissue, who filed the suit on his behalf, the Office of the Special Prosecutor is yet to furnish it with details on what it is seeking from their client.

Earlier, there had been threats by the OSP to put out an Interpol Red Notice for the arrest of Charles Bissue, who is also a former Western Region Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



This was after he failed to honour an invitation to appear before the OSP during investigations.



Also cited in the suit as the other defendants are Anas Aremeyaw Anas and the journalist’s company, Tiger Eye PI.



AE/WA