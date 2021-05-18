Galamsey: Govt tasked to 'name and shame' politicians, chiefs involved

Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, wants his government to crack the whip and arrest influential persons hindering government’s effort in the fight against galamsey.

This comment comes after the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II revealed that persons in authority who are fighting the illegal small scale mining (galamsey) in Ghana, know all the miscreants involved in the activities.



Speaking at a National Stakeholder Dialogue on Small Scale Mining in Kumasi to find solutions to the illegal mining menace, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II noted that that fight against galamsey will be easy if indeed the authorities are committed to ending the activities of the illegal miners.



According to Otumfuo, chiefs are aware of the people involved in the illicit trade because they give out the land.



He asked chiefs who give outlands to galamseyers to engage in their nefarious activity to bow their heads in shame.

Commenting on the issue with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, noted that there are speculations that politicians are involved in galamsey as the Otumfour mentioned.



He noted that politicians who cannot fight galamsey are not fit to represent the President in their constituencies.



“It’s time we named, shamed and arrested politicians, chiefs and influential persons involved in the menace. For instance, if there is evidence that Simon Osei Mensah is involved in galamsey, name and shame and arrest me to serve as a deterrent to others”, he added.