Galamsey: I'm glad you haven't retreated - Kabila praises Akufo-Addo

CPP Stalwart, James Kwabena Bomfeh, affectionately called Kabila has heaped praises on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his determination and boldness to confront illegal mining.

Illegal mining, known in local parlance as galamsey, is one of the major causes of Ghana's economic degradation.



Illegal miners' activities have resulted in the contamination and destruction of the country's lands, forest reserves and water bodies.



Due to the bad effects of illegal mining, many people and almost all Ghanaians have expressed disgust over the illegal mining activities and thrown their full support behind the President to take all necessary but stringent measures to remove illegal miners.



One very vociferous antagonist of illegal mining is seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt.



Giving reasons why illegal mining should be discontinued in the country, Mr. Pratt stated that, “now, our rivers have turned into ‘mpampa’. The thickness is like ‘mpa mpa’. You can’t use it to grow crops. It is undrinkable. You can’t use it to bath. In fact, there is nothing you can do with it’’.

He encouraged the government and all Ghanaians to collectively fight against the menace.



Other critics have also called for a national consensus on the fight against galamsey.



As part of measures to curb the menace, the President has deployed 200 soldiers with a specific instruction to remove illegal miners from the mining sites.



A statement by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah read; "In furtherance of the resolutions of the final communique, of the Stakeholder Dialogue on Small Scale Mining on April 14 -15, 2021 and to ensure that mining within water bodies is immediately stopped; the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has authorized the Ghana Armed Forces, to commence an operation, to remove all persons and logistics involved in mining from Ghana’s water bodies."



"The operation commenced at 0600 hours on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 on the River Pra in the Central and Western regions of Ghana. Two Hundred (200) officers of the Ghana Armed Forces are involved in the operation."

Kabila, speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', lauded the President for not retreating in his combat against galamsey.



''I am glad that, for nothing at all, he hasn't shown us he is discouraged with all the challenges he has faced. It is a good sign and we commend him for showing such good attitude," he said.



He, however, appealed to the President not to only concentrate on galamseyers but also tackle the issue holistically by ensuring all smale-scale miners operate with the right authorization.



He further called for strict enforcement of the laws on illegal miners to serve as deterrent to others.



