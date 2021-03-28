Galamsey Menace: The enemy is within - Manasseh Azure Awuni

Manasseh Azure Awuni is an investigative journalist

Manasseh Azure Awuni has lamented the future of this country and how our leaders are contributing to what he describes will be a "sanitised history" for our grandchildren to come read about.

He complained that the activities of illegal mining by Chinese miners, coupled with the non-admittance of blame on the part of our leaders, is what will contribute to the checkered future that our grandchildren will read.



"Our grandchildren will read a sanitised history of how illegal Chinese miners and loggers invaded our land and destroyed our forests," he tweeted.



The investigative journalist and anti-corruption crusader explained further that authorities have a tendency to always blame the destruction of things like our environment on everyone but themselves.



"As usual, we'll blame the Chinese and hide our role as facilitators. The real enemy is within."

Ghana has been dealing with recent challenges of Chinese miners engaged in small scale mining, polluting the country's water bodies and destroying lands.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged his commitment to ending the menace but it persists, with some believing that the president isn't so committed to it.



