Galamsey: 'NPP Executives are greedy bastards' – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central Constituency MP

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has issued a stern warning to some political figures allegedly involved in illegal mining in the country.

Without mentioning names, the outspoken MP threatened to expose members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) including the opposition NDC members, if they do not put an end to their involvement in the galamsey menace.



Speaking on the National Agenda on Net2TV, Kennedy Agyapong described the acts of the unknown NPP and NDC officials as despicable, intimating that members of the governing NPP involved in the menace are ‘bastards.’



In his words, “NPP executives are greedy bastards in galamsey. I have given them [a] warning that if any of them should say a word, I will bring out the list of them including NDC members.”.



The problem of illegal mining has been a tough one for government and Ghanaians at large. While water bodies are being destroyed, lands are also being degraded.

Addressing a forum against illegal mining to get chiefs involved in the fight the menace, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo put his presidency on the line with a commitment to end the illegal small-scale mining popularly called galamsey in Ghana.



But Kennedy Agyapong, during the interview fumed that the hope Ghanaians have in President Akufo-Addo is being tarnished by those around him, adding that the president’s fight against galamsey is not for his personal interest but for the country.



“The trust Ghanaians have in the president is being tarnished by those around him. I don’t think his age of 78, he is thinking of himself not to let us do illegal mining but for the interest of the country,” Kennedy Agyapong noted.



Meanwhile, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has also pledged that one of his top priorities is to put an end to galamsey, emphasising his determination to regulate the sector and protect the environment.