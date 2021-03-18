Galamsey: Operations Vanguard destroys 59 Changfang motors

Thu, 18 Mar 2021 Source: Class FM
The Operation Vanguard team of the Ghana Police Service has destroyed some 59 Changfang motors.
The Western Region Force, commanded by Superintendent of Police William Kwofie Jabialu, destroyed the machines, as part of their mandate to curb illegal mining activities and water pollution in the region.
According to the police, “the activities of these floating boats on the rivers, among others, is the main cause of the poor water turbidity”.
The police warned illegal miners “to stop the act or be arrested to face the full rigours of the law”.
