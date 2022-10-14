0
Menu
News

Galamsey: Sack appointees who are sleeping on the job - Akufo-Addo told

Video Archive
Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Charles Owusu formerly of the Forestry Commission has called on President Akufo-Addo to sack appointees who are sleeping on the job as far as illegal mining is concerned.

Illegal mining popularly known as 'galamsey' has become an albatross around the neck of the country. Even though some efforts have been made, they have not been able to deal with the root of the problem.

Charles Owusu, interacting with Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's The Platform programme said until appointees at the helm of affairs are dismissed, galamsey will continue.

"DCEs, Assembly members, others need to be held responsible since the Minister in charge can't be everywhere," he stated.

"It will be difficult to win the fight if the President doesn’t fire some appointees. I can understand why the Ministry is struggling because the people to support them are not there. There’s no commitment," he added.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has promised to deal with members of his government found to be complicit in illegal mining activities, if the evidence is provided. The President said this while addressing a meeting with the National House of Chiefs.

According to the President, he has for several years been struggling with the fight against ‘galamsey’, hence persons linked with government cannot continue to compromise efforts against the menace.

He, therefore, called for persons with evidence to provide it for the necessary action to be taken against those complicit in ‘galamsey.’

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS