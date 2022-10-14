Galamsey: Sack appointees who are sleeping on the job - Akufo-Addo told

Charles Owusu formerly of the Forestry Commission has called on President Akufo-Addo to sack appointees who are sleeping on the job as far as illegal mining is concerned.

Illegal mining popularly known as 'galamsey' has become an albatross around the neck of the country. Even though some efforts have been made, they have not been able to deal with the root of the problem.



Charles Owusu, interacting with Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's The Platform programme said until appointees at the helm of affairs are dismissed, galamsey will continue.



"DCEs, Assembly members, others need to be held responsible since the Minister in charge can't be everywhere," he stated.



"It will be difficult to win the fight if the President doesn’t fire some appointees. I can understand why the Ministry is struggling because the people to support them are not there. There’s no commitment," he added.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has promised to deal with members of his government found to be complicit in illegal mining activities, if the evidence is provided. The President said this while addressing a meeting with the National House of Chiefs.



According to the President, he has for several years been struggling with the fight against ‘galamsey’, hence persons linked with government cannot continue to compromise efforts against the menace.



He, therefore, called for persons with evidence to provide it for the necessary action to be taken against those complicit in ‘galamsey.’



