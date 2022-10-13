6
Galamsey: Separate water pollution from mining pollution - Environmentalist

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

An environmentalist, Dr Edward Wiafe, is calling on Ghanaians to separate water pollution from mining pollution.

He said the two are forms of pollution but not the same.

According to him, the Odaw river in the Greater Accra Region is highly polluted but there are no mining activities ongoing in the area.

"There are no mining activities on the Odaw river but is that water clean?" he questioned.

He said mining pollution comes with dangerous chemicals and water pollution comes with a change of colour as well as smell.

Dr Edward Wiafe said there is a need for people to know that there is a difference between water pollution and mining pollution.

The environmentalist who is also a lecturer at the University of Environment and Sustainable Development in the Eastern Region said these on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

He noted that not all mining activities pollute the environment.

He said mining is not wrong but the way people mine is the challenge in the country.

He said galamsey has rendered much fauna homeless because all their reserves are being mined

