Galamsey: Suspects had nothing to show they were National Security operatives - Police

Workers at a mining concession

The Eastern Regional Police PRO, Inspector Francis Gumado says the suspects who were arrested for mining illegally on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 had nothing to show they were indeed national security operatives.

According to him, the suspects only told the police verbally that they were national security operatives but could not provide any identity to back it.



At least, 19 persons who claim to be national security operatives were apprehended by the police in the Eastern Region for illegally mining gold in the Atewa forest reserve.



The suspects who were wearing military uniforms, according to the Kade District Manager of the Forestry Commission, invaded the reserve in Akyem-Akateng onboard a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 with sophisticated rifles on the dawn of Tuesday under the guise of clamping down on illegal miners.



They reportedly clashed with angry residents and forest guards who had vowed to resist illegal miners.



The angry residents reportedly deflated the tires of the five V8 vehicles they used for the operation.

Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Inspector Gumado said due to the nature of the issue, the suspects have been handed over to the national security.



He said after handing over to the national security, the police does not have any hand in their prosecution moving forward, adding therefore that the national security will handle the matter and deal with the suspects after investigation.



He said although they were 19 suspects, not all of them said they were national security personnel, adding that 14 of them said they were national security operatives.



For the rest who said they were not national security personnel, the Police PRO said they will also be dealt with after investigations, adding that they have also been handed over to the national security for further investigations.