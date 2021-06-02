Galamsey: The military has not seized any gold - Defence Minister

Dominic Nitiwul, Minister for Defence

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, has dismissed claims that the military deployed to halt illegal mining in the country have confiscated gold from illegal miners.



He made this statement during a press briefing on the state of the fight against galamsey.



According to the defence minister, military officials are complying with the rules of engagement laid down by the government, therefore, any item confiscated or destroyed is recorded and made known to the general public. He added that the alleged seizing of gold is untrue.

Mr. Nitiwul revealed that 592 items including 24 excavators, 341 chanfang machines as well as 123 water pumping machines have been seized and destroyed.



“I have been hearing people forcing the Armed Forces to accept that they have seized things that they have not seized. The Armed Forces have not seized any gold. If they have seized any gold they will declare it. It is not possible for 420 officers and men to hide anything they have seized; it is simply not possible.”



He believes that no officer of the Armed Forces, “will risk his carrier and the livelihood of his family because he wants to pick an ounce of gold and hide it. It is not possible. If they have seized gold I would have stated it. They haven’t seized any gold that is why I did not state it.”



The day they will find a quantity of gold or even small pieces of gold I will say it but for now, they have not we have not seized anything like that that is why I have not given an update on that particular one”.