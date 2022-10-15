Galamsey: You’re not innocent – Asantehene to chiefs

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has said chiefs are also guilty for the destruction of the environment and water bodies caused by illegal mining (galamsey).

He said for looking on while galamsey fester in their communities, they need to take part of the blame.



Addressing the Asanteman Traditional Council on Friday, 14 October 2022, the Asantehene said “We are part of it, we are looking on while galamsey is thriving on our lands. There are some chiefs who benefit from illegal mining.”



He wondered why the chiefs will stand aloof and watch galamsey destroy their lands if they were not benefitting.



He said it was unfair to arrest the labourer soaked in mud working at the galamsey site while the big dogs are left off the hook.



“What money do these young men have? They are just looking for work and they’re paid some GH¢200. You arrest them and you say you’re fighting galamsey? Who does the gold go to at the end of the day?” he asked.

The Asantehene’s admonishment comes after the President recently met with the National House of Chiefs to seek their support in the fight against galamsey.











