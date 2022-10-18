Galamsey: You're partly to blame for the youth's wanton lust for money - Nana Fredua to 'galamsey' pastors

Nana Fredua has expressed disappointment in the Christian leaders in the country.

The Board Chairman of the National Theatre blamed the religious leaders for the unbridled lust for money that has engulfed the hearts of many Ghanaians, particularly the youth.



His comment comes after the Christian Council comprising the Church of Pentecost Chairman Apostle Eric Nyamekye and a host of Pastors toured some galamsey sites in the Eastern Region.



The Pastors prayed for repentance and good character as they visited the sites.



They also admonished the leaders of the nation to be relentless in the fight against the galamsey menace.

But to Nana Fredua, the attitude of some of the Pastors is the catalyst for the youth's behaviour to make quick money, hence engaging in illegal mining (galamsey).



Speaking to host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Nana Fredua said; "They are partly to blame for the lust for money today . . . particularly from those charismatic Pastors who have made everything contingent on wealth."



"So, as they advise us to repent, I plead with them to also check their character," he advised the Pastors.



