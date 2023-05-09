0
Galamsey cause of quadrupling kidney cases – Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Convener of Media Coalition against galamsey, Kenneth Ashigbey has said kidney illness has increased nationwide as a result of extensive illicit mining.

According to him, kidney-related outpatient cases have also doubled, with many of these patients coming from mining villages.

He blamed the expanding problem on the use of mercury in clandestine mining operations that takes place in certain rural and forested areas in Ghana.

According to Kenneth Ashigbey, the chemical used in gold extraction directly affects the kidney, heart, and brain.

He claimed that residents of locations with unlawful mining are exposed to the poisonous metal through their inhalation and use of local water supplies.

“Kidney disease is becoming more common, and its prevalence is rising. The majority of young people in hospitals around the country suffer from kidney problems, which is alarming. The government needs to take interest and come up with a solution", Kenneth Ashigbey told Kwaku Owusu Adjei(Patoo) on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.

Available research indicates that mercury cannot be removed from water through boiling as seen in most households that rely on water sources in the mining areas.

As a result, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey is in favor of a comprehensive strategy to eliminate the terrible effects of illicit mining operations that trickle down to urban center people.

He added: “We need to make sure that we take a high-level look at this to make sure that it’s not just lip service. We must exert pressure on the government to take action. We must exert a little more pressure.”

