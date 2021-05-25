Galamsey fight: Don’t destroy property to protect property – Oppong Ababio to govt

Renowned economist, Rev Micah Oppong Ababio

Source: Kasapa fm

A renowned economist, Rev Micah Ababio has condemned the approach government is using to curb the galamsey menace in the country adding that it will result in high robbery cases in the country.

According to him, the burning of excavators should not be the approach in solving the galamsey fight, saying a country whose per capita income is around $1,700 should not be ordering the burning of an excavator which costs $250,000.



He said even though he supports the decision in fighting galamsey to preserve our forest for posterity, the rippling effect of the insensitivity in burning people’s excavators is damaging to the security of the country.



Rev Micah Ababio added that it is wrong for one to destroy property to protect property but it is best to protect both.



He reiterated that “the best solution government can use to curb the galamsey menace is to give concessions to the youth for a licensed person who is well known in mining like the Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Mr. Antwi Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi to spearhead the operation for the law governing mining to back it to make it promising.”



This he added will give the government extra income and create jobs for the youth.

President Akufo Addo through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources tasked about 200 soldiers to go and halt the activities of galamseyers destroying our forest and water bodies.



Speaking to Rev. Micah Oppong Ababio, he noted that about 60% of our roads have not been constructed and the services of excavators will be needed to fulfill this course.



He suggested that there should be a better way by the government to fight this canker rather than resorting to the burning of excavators and killing souls.



He charged the government to create more jobs to employ the country’s teeming unemployed youth, a move that will see many of them stop engaging in illegal mining.