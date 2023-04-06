2
Menu
News

Galamsey fight: Ghana Armed Forces touts achievements of Operation Halt

Ghana Armed Forces9 Personnel of Ghana Armed Forces

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Armed Forces has said that it is making significant progress in Ghana’s efforts to fight the menace of illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) through its Operation Halt II initiative.

According to the army, the operation, which is targeted at galamsey-prone areas in the Central, Western, and Ashanti Regions, has led to a massive improvement in the turbidity of some major rivers heavily polluted by the menace.

In a statement issued on Thursday, April 6, 2023, the army said that it has, since 2022, arrested 13 illegal miners and confiscated and destroyed hundreds of galamsey equipment, including changfans, excavators, pumping machines, generators, and vehicles.

“The team arrested 13 illegal miners, comprising one Chinese, two Ghanaians, and 10 Burkinabes, who have since been handed over to the police for prosecution. The team also destroyed a total of 315 changfans, seven pumping machines, and several temporal structures, while 10 excavators were seized.

“The Central Command Team also conducted operations in the Amansie South District in the Ashanti Region. The areas covered included Abore, Dasomo, Takorase. Manso Nkran, Kaniego, and other mining communities. In all, 115 Changfans, 51 generator sets, 90 water pumps and some illegal structures were destroyed and an excavator immobilised.

“In the first quarter of 2023, personnel of Southern Command seized items including six (6) excavators, 120 changfang machines, 18 medium and nine heavy duty water pumps. Several temporal structures were also destroyed across the sites. There was, however, no arrest made within the period,” parts of the statement read.

Read the full statement below:





Watch the latest edition of People & Places below:





IB/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: