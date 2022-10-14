0
Galamsey fight: Prospecting must be done by the Minerals Commission - Dr Joyce Aryee

Chairperson Of The Appiatse Support Fund, Dr. Joyce Aryee Former Chief Executive of Ghana Chamber of Mines, Reverend DR. Joyce Aryee

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: Joseph Marfo

Former Chief Executive of Ghana Chamber of Mines and a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee has suggested that one of the ways to discourage and stop small-scale miners from abusing the privilege of securing prospecting licenses is to have the Minerals Commission of Ghana's conduct prospecting in all areas they deem fit.

She said, a prospecting database gathered by the Minerals Commission will be a guide to small-scale miners and they will therefore have no excuse to destroy the land and river bodies in the name of prospecting.

Illegal mining activities have plagued Ghana’s gold-rich towns, villages and communities with the government struggling to stop it.

President Akufo-Addo made a political promise to put his presidency on the line but very little has been achieved with all the political promises made about illegal mining.

Dr Joyce Aryee spoke widely on the subject of mining in general and illegal mining in particular on the maiden edition of ‘BEKYERE MU’ to wit, ‘come and explain’, a current affairs program hosted by Gordon Asare-Bediako.

