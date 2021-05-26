Galamsey fight: There is no sense in burning excavators - Kwesi Pratt

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has rubbished the burning of excavators as part of the Military task force operation dubbed ''Operation Halt''.

"Operation Halt" is an operation by a joint military team comprising the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Navy and Ghana Air Force to counter the activities of illegal miners in the country.



The team have been authorized by the President, Lands and Natural Resources Minister and Defence Minister to remove all illegal miners and their equipment.



As a result, the "Operation Halt" team have been burning the miners' excavators to stop them and also ensure reclamation of the country's forest reserves and river bodies.



But to Mr. Kwesi Pratt, there is absolutely no sense in burning the excavators.

''There is no sense in burning the excavators. Where is the sense in this?'', he asked.



He holds a strong view that the excavators should be seized and put to good use than destroying them.



