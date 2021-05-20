Galamsey fight: You can't intimidate Abu Jinapor and Dominic Nitiwul - Kwamena Duncan

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has urged the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and Defence Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Dominic Nitiwul to continue their fight against galamsey.

The two Ministers have pledged commitment to end the galamsey menace and have sanctioned a joint Military team of the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Navy and the Ghana Air Force to remove all illegal miners.



As part of the Military operation, excavators belonging to the illegal miners are set on fire to stop them from operating as well as deter other prospective illegal miners.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Kwamena Duncan backed the Ministers' action and urged them not to be intimidated by any person or party.

He advised them to concentrate on their mission to reclaim the country's water bodies and forest reserves.



''My prayer is that Abu Jinapor, Minister of Defence, Nitiwul and National Security Minister; they should not be intimidated. They should not be intimidated at all," he said.



