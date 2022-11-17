0
Menu
News

Galamsey fight must be a marathon and not a sprint – STRANEK Africa

Galamsey Devastation Srem Photo Several of Ghana's forest reserve and river bodies are under threat from galamsey activities

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Strategic Thinkers Network Africa, STRANEK-Africa has called on the government of Ghana to adopt a long-term plan to fight illegal mining otherwise known as galamsey in local Ghanaian parlance.

In a statement outlining some of the devastating effects of the galamsey menace, STRANEK-Africa noted that the government’s efforts of fighting the illegal menace have over the years remained a promise.

The group has thus called on all stakeholders involved in the galamsey fight to contribute their quota in ending the menace whiles noting that the fight against illegal mining ought to be approached as a marathon and not a sprint.

“There are various ways in which the activities of galamsey can be curbed. STRANEK-Africa believes that there should be heavy 24 hours monitoring by the military in communities where galamsey activities is on the rise. The 24-hour military monitoring will assist in reducing the illegal smuggling of gold and the high rate of destroying forest and rivers. The country is likely to lose millions of dollars yearly to illegal smuggling. People found guilty of such illegalities should be drastically dealt with by the law. Also, significant resources will need to be invested in oversight agencies such as Minerals Commission, Environmental Protection Agency and Precious Minerals Marketing Company, the body responsible for assaying and monitoring gold exports.

“Chiefs must put their foot down and ensure that activities of illegal miners are not condoned. There must be active involvement of residents living in galamsey communities by saying 'No' to galamseyers in order to safeguard their environment,” STRANEK-Africa in a statement signed by Executive Director, Nii Tettey Tetteh said.

Ghanan is currently grappling with the devastating impact of unmitigated illegal mining activities across the length and breadth of the country.

Currently, several of the country’s forest reserves and river bodies are under threat from the activities of illegal miners.



GA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: