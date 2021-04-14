Galamsey fight requires ‘holistic and collective action’ – Samuel Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has called for a ‘collective and concerted’ effort in the battle against illegal mining popularly referred to as galamsey.

Addressing guests at the opening day of the National Consultative Forum on Small-Scale mining, Abu Jinapor said that for the government to succeed in the fight, it will need the support of all stakeholders in the mining sector.



He assured that the ministry will implement to the letter recommendations from the forum that will be approved by the government.



“We will require a holistic honest national effort anchored on the integrity of action. We will require a candid collaborative and collective action.”



“Whatever sets of measures that will emanate from the deliberations over the next two days, if approved by the government will be implemented diligently,” Mr. Jinapor assured further.



President Akufo-Addo, in his address, called for national consensus on dealing with environmental friendly and sustainable mining practices.



He emphasized the need to depoliticize conversations about the mining sector and reiterated the commitment of his government to fighting the menace.

“We cannot have one part of the political divide campaigning for galamsey in the bush and the other waging an official fight against galamsey in the open,” President Akufo-Addo said as he launched the forum on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.



“It is absolutely crucial that the deliberations of this consultative dialogue be candid and devoid of partisanship or narrow parochial interests,” the President added.



He noted that environmental activism should not be the preserve of mainly foreign observers.



“It is the land of our birth. It is the land we inhabit. It is the land that supports our lives and livelihoods…We the Ghanaian people must be its best protectors.”



“I will not hesitate to act where the evidence is hard before the police. And I will do so irrespective of the standing of the person or persons involved,” he said.