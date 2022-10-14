Galamsey fight will continue to fail because cronies, friends, close associates of president are involved - Pastor asserts

File photo

Reverend Dr. Nana Takyi Asiedu, the founder and leader of Ramseyer Prayer and Herbal Centre in Suhum and a political activist, has stated unequivocally that President Nana Akufo-Addo will fail in his fight against galamsey.

He stated that the President has failed in the war against illegal mining in the country and will continue to fail in any attempt to combat galamsey because the personalities involved in galamsey activities in the country are mostly political officeholders.



He claimed that galamsey issues had been a national concern, with the president declaring war on it on several occasions.



However, the president has consistently remained silent in the face of allegations of illegal mining levelled against some of the country’s most prominent political leaders, deeming him a failure in the fight against galamsey.



He said that some powerful people close to the president are making it extremely difficult for the president to put an end to the canker that is wreaking havoc on our water bodies and natural resources.

He emphasized that the two highly ranked political parties, NPP and NDC, as well as other political parties, cannot fight galamsey due to a lack of political will to do so, with some other vibrant personalities from both political parties being actively involved in galamsey activities, indicating that Ghanaians have failed to fight illegal mining.



"President Akufo-Addo pretended as if he was coming to execute an unprecedented approach in fighting galamsey. But he has failed woefully. He has failed and will continue to fail hundred times because the persons behind galamsey are people closer to him. So hope can the galamsey stop?



"The NDC is also making promises, but the two parties are of the same feathers. They have nothing better to offer. They will also do the same thing. The only option is for Ghanaians to take action,” he added.