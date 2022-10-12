Galamsey fraud: Revisiting Charles Bissue's case may not augur well for us in the future - Pratt tells SP

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has fulminated against the Special Prosecutor's plan to investigate former Secretary to the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, for allegedly using his public office for profit.

In a footage replayed by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye P.I on social media, Mr. Charles Bissue was captured receiving money to facilitate process for a mining company to engage in illegal mining (galamsey).



The mining company was a setup by the Journalist in his investigative documentary titled ‘Galamsey Fraud Part I’ to expose the officials sabotaging President Nana Addo's fight against galamsey.



In a press release issued on Monday, October 10, the Office of the Special Prosecutor said there is an "ongoing enquiry into allegations of use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue, during his tenure as secretary to the IMCIM".



The investigation further targets "activities of Akonta Mining Limited and other companies; nationals of foreign countries allegedly involved in illegal mining and allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences against some Municipal and District Chief Executives and political party officials".



Expressing his concerns over the investigations, Kwesi Pratt wondered why the SP is revisiting the Charles Bissue case when he has already been investigated and cleared by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service when the issue was first brought up by Tiger Eye P.I.

To him, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng launching his investigation into the matter may set a bad precedent in the country.



" . . I'm worried about the same investigation being carried out by several investigative agencies . . . I won't say that Mr. Charles Bissue is innocent. I don't know. I won't say the investigations that the CID did were not good and I'm not also saying the Special Prosecutor doesn't have the authority to look into it but for future purposes, let's be very careful about this and ensure the mandate given to the investigative agencies is divided, so that when one concludes, the other cannot redo it or it may not augur well for us in the future," he dreaded.



Mr. Pratt made these comments on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" discussion programme Tuesday morning.



