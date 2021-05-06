Galamsey has turned our rivers into thick 'mpampa' - Kwesi Pratt cries

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has expressed utter disgust over the activities of illegal miners in the country.

For the past weeks, galamsey or illegal mining has dominated the airwaves. This is because, until the illegal mining menace is fully tackled, the discussions won’t be over.



Successive governments have failed to stop the menace and although the fight is not over, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged full commitment to make galamsey a thing of the past.



The President and his appointee, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor say they will stop at nothing till this menace is dealt with.



Kwesi Pratt has supported the call to end illegal mining.

Giving reasons why illegal mining should be discontinued in the country, Mr. Pratt stated that, “now, our rivers have turned into ‘mpa mpa’. The thickness is like ‘mpa mpa’. You can’t use it to grow crops. It is undrinkable. You can’t use it to bath. In fact, there is nothing you can do with it’’.



Mr. Pratt encouraged the government and all Ghanaians to collectively fight against the menace.



He made these comments on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' program.



