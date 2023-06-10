Galamsey investigation: We are going after everyone – Special Prosecutor

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

Ghana’s Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has revealed that the Office of the Special Prosecutor is going after all persons mentioned in the report on illegal small- scale mining released by the former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

Kissi Agyebeng explained that small-scale illegal mining known as galamsey has taken root in most Ghanaian communities, and people from different societal class engage in the menace as such, his office would leave no stone unturned in its attempt to clamp down on galamsey.



“See, galamsey is very far reaching as I keep saying it and it has engulfed us as a nation, and so we are leaving no stones unturned. Our gloves are off and we are coming against everyone and every person who we think should be dragged in before us. Everyone and every person!” the Special Prosecutor made this known in a one-on-one interview on Newsfile.



Answering a question on who his outfit has investigated so far, the Prosecutor declined to mention names as he believes it would temper with their investigations and also inform the movements of suspects, however, he assured Ghanaians, his office is working tirelessly to bring all culprits to book.



He explained, “This is very dicey because it is a live investigation, it is still ongoing and sometimes depending on what you put out in public, you might jeopardize the nature of the investigations. For instance, if I say I have directed you to appear before the OSP then someone who is your associate would be thinking they are next and so because of that, I wouldn’t want to into details but several persons have appeared before us already and many more persons are going to appear before us. We are fighting this and we are going to see to the end of this.”



The Special Prosecutor called on Ghanaians to remain confident that the Office of Special Prosecutor would show no mercy to all who degrade and destroy the environment.

EAN/WA