Galamsey is robbery - Nana Fredua

NPP member, Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta

NPP member, Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta says he has no compassion for any person involved in galamsey in the country, hence supporting the punitive measures against such persons.

There is an ongoing war against galamsey or illegal gold mining as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul have both sanctioned a Military jont task force of the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Navy and Ghana Air Forces to remove people and machinery at mining areas, particularly on river bodies such as River Pra by using every legitimate force possible.



Currently, over 200 Chanfang machines and a sizeable number of excavators have been destroyed by the task force in attempts to stop the illegal miners.



This action is part of President Nana Addo's pledge to end the galamsey menace.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Nana Fredua likened galamsey to robbery.

To him, should Ghanaians see galamsey as robbery, there will be no complaints about the task force going to remove the illegal miners.



He explained that those who engaged in illegal gold mining are robbing the communities they operate in and the entire nation by their activities, therefore they must not go scot-free.



"Galamsey is robbery. If you do galamsey, you're robbing the nation. If this wasn't so, we wouldn't fight against it . . . So, let's admit that galamsey is robbery. If you put it that way, there will be no compassion because there's no person in the world who will work hard and allow someone to rob him/her without doing something about it," he stated.