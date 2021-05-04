Galamsey man weeps like a baby seeing his excavator in flames

Illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey has left most water bodies mud-spattered.

Though some Ghanaians believe that the government has lost the fight against the canker which is eating up the country, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reassured Ghanaians of his resolve to end galamsey in Ghana.



Weeks back, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor announced that his outfit will go all out to ensure that galamsey comes to an immediate end without fear nor favour, it seems he's delivering on that promise.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, a man weeps bitterly as his excavators are being burnt in front of him.



The unidentified man who could not control himself sat on the floor to shed tears seeing his equipment for galamsey in flames.



Two other young men who stood by the victim could only watch on as nothing could be done about the situation.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last week ordered the deployment of 200 security officials to mining areas in the country to clamp down on activities by illegal miners.



The operatives have since been seizing galamsey machinery especially of persons operation on or close to water bodies. Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul gave express orders that all seized equipment be destroyed.



Watch the video below.



